US Eases Sanctions on Syria: A New Path to Reconstruction
The US has started lifting sanctions on Syria after President Trump's announcement. The Treasury Department's general license allows transactions with the Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa. The decision aims to enhance investment and reconstruction, aligning with Trump's America First strategy.
The United States initiated the process of lifting sanctions on Syria, signaling a significant policy shift. This move follows President Donald Trump's statement that his administration would unwind existing sanctions.
The Treasury Department released a general license authorizing transactions with Syria's interim government, spearheaded by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This includes the central bank and state-owned enterprises, marking a step toward facilitating Syria's economic recovery.
Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act. U.S. sanctions, initially imposed in 2011 amidst Syria's civil war, targeted President Bashar al-Assad's regime. With Sharaa taking leadership, Trump aims to boost Syria's reconstruction and enable foreign investments, underlining his America First policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
