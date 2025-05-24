Left Menu

US Eases Sanctions on Syria: A New Path to Reconstruction

The US has started lifting sanctions on Syria after President Trump's announcement. The Treasury Department's general license allows transactions with the Syrian government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa. The decision aims to enhance investment and reconstruction, aligning with Trump's America First strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:35 IST
US Eases Sanctions on Syria: A New Path to Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States initiated the process of lifting sanctions on Syria, signaling a significant policy shift. This move follows President Donald Trump's statement that his administration would unwind existing sanctions.

The Treasury Department released a general license authorizing transactions with Syria's interim government, spearheaded by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This includes the central bank and state-owned enterprises, marking a step toward facilitating Syria's economic recovery.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act. U.S. sanctions, initially imposed in 2011 amidst Syria's civil war, targeted President Bashar al-Assad's regime. With Sharaa taking leadership, Trump aims to boost Syria's reconstruction and enable foreign investments, underlining his America First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025