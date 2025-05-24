US Eases Sanctions on Syria: A New Path to Reconstruction

The United States initiated the process of lifting sanctions on Syria, signaling a significant policy shift. This move follows President Donald Trump's statement that his administration would unwind existing sanctions.

The Treasury Department released a general license authorizing transactions with Syria's interim government, spearheaded by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This includes the central bank and state-owned enterprises, marking a step toward facilitating Syria's economic recovery.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act. U.S. sanctions, initially imposed in 2011 amidst Syria's civil war, targeted President Bashar al-Assad's regime. With Sharaa taking leadership, Trump aims to boost Syria's reconstruction and enable foreign investments, underlining his America First policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)