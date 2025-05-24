Trump Greenlights Nippon Steel's Billion-Dollar Bid for U.S. Steel

U.S. President Donald Trump has given his backing to Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion acquisition bid for U.S. Steel, highlighting the move as a job creator and economic booster. This endorsement has led to a surge in U.S. Steel's stock, reflecting investor optimism surrounding the prospective merger.

According to Trump's announcement on Truth Social, the proposed partnership aims to generate at least 70,000 jobs and inject $14 billion into the American economy. Nippon Steel plans significant investments in U.S. Steel's current operations, including a major outlay for a new steel mill, with a substantial portion anticipated within the next 14 months.

This approval marks the culmination of extensive political and corporate negotiations, with complex factors like foreign ownership and national security concerns shaping the discourse. Trump's decision comes after prior resistance from various parties, including the United Steelworkers and former President Joe Biden's administration, which blocked the deal in support of American job security.

