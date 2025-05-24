Left Menu

Pentagon's New Press Restrictions: A Blow to Media Freedom?

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has mandated official escorts for journalists in the Pentagon, marking new restrictions on press access. The decision, designed to protect classified information, has been seen as an attack on press freedom. The policy follows the Trump administration's efforts to curb media leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 07:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Defense, under Secretary Pete Hegseth, implemented new directives on Friday that tighten press access, requiring journalists to be accompanied by official escorts within the Pentagon. This move reflects ongoing Trump administration policies aimed at controlling media interactions with the government.

Secretary Hegseth justified these limitations as essential to safeguarding classified intelligence, asserting that unauthorized disclosures could endanger service members' lives. Despite these security concerns, the restrictions have faced backlash from the Pentagon Press Association, which views them as a direct affront to press freedom.

Amidst a broader clampdown on media leaks, the administration has introduced polygraph tests for Homeland Security officials and reshuffled Pentagon media office allocations, promoting outlets more favorable to the administration. Advocates argue this curtailment offers new media exposure, while opponents highlight its potential to erode journalistic transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

