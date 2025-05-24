Left Menu

Trump Backs Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid for U.S. Steel

Donald Trump announced support for Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, promising job creation and economic growth. The merger, creating a major global steel player, boosted U.S. Steel shares. While political scrutiny looms, the acquisition aims to maintain U.S. Steel's American roots amid global expansion strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 08:07 IST
Trump Backs Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid for U.S. Steel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move poised to reshape the global steel industry, former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel on Friday. The anticipated merger promises to create 70,000 jobs and inject substantial investment into the American economy.

The announcement sent U.S. Steel shares soaring by 21%, as investors interpreted Trump's support on Truth Social as a decisive green light for the venture. Nippon Steel aims to solidify its presence in the U.S. with plans for a $4 billion steel mill, marking a significant step in its global expansion.

The deal's journey to fruition included overcoming political hurdles, including previous national security concerns during Joe Biden's presidency. With backing from key stakeholders, the merger now stands as a potential game changer for the American and global steel industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025