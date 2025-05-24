Trump Backs Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid for U.S. Steel
Donald Trump announced support for Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, promising job creation and economic growth. The merger, creating a major global steel player, boosted U.S. Steel shares. While political scrutiny looms, the acquisition aims to maintain U.S. Steel's American roots amid global expansion strategies.
In a strategic move poised to reshape the global steel industry, former U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel on Friday. The anticipated merger promises to create 70,000 jobs and inject substantial investment into the American economy.
The announcement sent U.S. Steel shares soaring by 21%, as investors interpreted Trump's support on Truth Social as a decisive green light for the venture. Nippon Steel aims to solidify its presence in the U.S. with plans for a $4 billion steel mill, marking a significant step in its global expansion.
The deal's journey to fruition included overcoming political hurdles, including previous national security concerns during Joe Biden's presidency. With backing from key stakeholders, the merger now stands as a potential game changer for the American and global steel industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
