Activist Demands Ban on Dowry and Regressive Practices in Maharashtra

A social activist is urging the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission to address dowry and regressive practices after a 26-year-old woman died allegedly due to dowry demands. Vaishnavi Hagawane's death has sparked outrage and calls for legislative action.

The activist, Pramod Zinjade, expressed the urgent need for the state government to take immediate steps. He emphasized the importance of urban and rural local bodies passing unanimous resolutions to eliminate harmful customs such as dowry and practices against widows.

Zinjade has communicated with several state officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to seek their support. The initiative aims to create effective awareness and potentially expand this model nationwide with the support of the National Human Rights Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)