Inferno in Bawana: Factory Fire Sparks Panic and Collapse

An intense blaze erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, causing a powerful explosion early Saturday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

DFS chief Atul Garg reported that the call about a fire at a plastic bottle manufacturing facility in Sector 2 came at 4.48 am, prompting the dispatch of seventeen fire tenders. The building ultimately collapsed amid the inferno, filling the sky with thick black smoke.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. However, the explosion prompted panic among local residents, leading many to flee their homes. Police are probing the cause of the fire and explosion, while rescue teams battle to extinguish the flames and clear debris.

