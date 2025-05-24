Left Menu

Inferno in Bawana: Factory Fire Sparks Panic and Collapse

A devastating fire erupted at a Delhi factory in Bawana, leading to a building collapse after a powerful explosion. With no casualties reported, the incident triggered panic among locals. A police investigation is underway to determine the cause, as rescue operations continue amid debris chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:58 IST
Inferno in Bawana: Factory Fire Sparks Panic and Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense blaze erupted at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, causing a powerful explosion early Saturday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

DFS chief Atul Garg reported that the call about a fire at a plastic bottle manufacturing facility in Sector 2 came at 4.48 am, prompting the dispatch of seventeen fire tenders. The building ultimately collapsed amid the inferno, filling the sky with thick black smoke.

No injuries or casualties have been reported. However, the explosion prompted panic among local residents, leading many to flee their homes. Police are probing the cause of the fire and explosion, while rescue teams battle to extinguish the flames and clear debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025