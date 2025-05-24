Left Menu

GCC's Evolving Stance: A United Front Against Terrorism

The Gulf Cooperation Council nations have shifted their approach to terrorism post-2008 Mumbai attacks, recognizing it as a universal threat. Indian Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir praises the strategic partnership with UAE. He notes robust India-UAE ties and highlights advancements in trade, fintech, and the IMEC initiative.

Since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the stance of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on terrorism has undergone a shift, recognizing it as a shared threat that requires joint efforts to combat. This perspective was shared by Sunjay Sudhir, India's Ambassador to the UAE.

The ambassador applauded the visit of an all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde which underscored India's firm position against terrorism. He described the visit as an effective engagement, strengthening the strategic partnership with the UAE. Sudhir noted a distinct change in the response of GCC nations, particularly after the Pahalgam attack, marking a shift from their earlier stance.

Echoing India's warnings to Pakistan on terrorism, Sudhir emphasized the diplomatic engagements that have fortified India-UAE bilateral relations, showcasing significant growth in trade and cooperation in fields like fintech and the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

