Moscow's Relentless Assaults Hinder Ukraine Ceasefire

In a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine using drones and ballistic missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed.

This latest bombardment underscores Moscow's reluctance to engage in a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, according to Zelenskiy.

He adamantly stated that imposing stringent sanctions on pivotal sectors of the Russian economy might coerce Moscow to reconsider its stance and embrace a ceasefire.

