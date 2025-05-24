Moscow's Relentless Assaults Hinder Ukraine Ceasefire
A significant overnight attack by Russian drones and missiles on Ukraine highlights Moscow's disinterest in a ceasefire, according to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. He emphasizes that continued sanctions on Russia's economy could pressure Moscow into agreeing to end the conflict.
In a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine using drones and ballistic missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed.
This latest bombardment underscores Moscow's reluctance to engage in a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, according to Zelenskiy.
He adamantly stated that imposing stringent sanctions on pivotal sectors of the Russian economy might coerce Moscow to reconsider its stance and embrace a ceasefire.
