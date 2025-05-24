El Salvador's Controversial Foreign Agents Law: A Tool for Censorship?
El Salvador's Congress, dominated by President Bukele's party, passed a law targeting NGOs receiving foreign funds, seen by critics as censorship. Critics argue it mirrors autocratic moves by governments in other countries, suppressing dissent and tightening government control over civil society and media.
The passage of a contentious law in El Salvador has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and political figures. The legislation, seen as a means to silence dissent, targets nongovernmental organizations and individuals receiving foreign funds, imposing strict regulations and taxes.
Proposed by President Nayib Bukele, the law was swiftly approved by a Congress controlled by his New Ideas party, bypassing typical legislative processes. It mandates registration for those acting in foreign interests, drawing comparisons to moves by authoritarian regimes.
Critics argue the law empowers the government to selectively suppress civil society groups critical of Bukele. While the law's stated aim is to curtail foreign influence, its broad application threatens freedom of expression and civil liberties in El Salvador.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepalese Human Rights Group Advocates for South Asian Peace
Mali’s Political Future in Jeopardy as Human Rights Experts Decry Crackdown
UN Urges EU to Preserve Human Rights in Corporate Sustainability Revisions
Controversy Surrounds African Parks Amidst Human Rights Abuses in Congo
Haryana's Mining Menace: Human Rights Commission Steps In