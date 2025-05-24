El Salvador's Controversial Foreign Agents Law: A Tool for Censorship?

The passage of a contentious law in El Salvador has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and political figures. The legislation, seen as a means to silence dissent, targets nongovernmental organizations and individuals receiving foreign funds, imposing strict regulations and taxes.

Proposed by President Nayib Bukele, the law was swiftly approved by a Congress controlled by his New Ideas party, bypassing typical legislative processes. It mandates registration for those acting in foreign interests, drawing comparisons to moves by authoritarian regimes.

Critics argue the law empowers the government to selectively suppress civil society groups critical of Bukele. While the law's stated aim is to curtail foreign influence, its broad application threatens freedom of expression and civil liberties in El Salvador.

