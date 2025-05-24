El Salvador’s Foreign Agents Law Threatens Civil Society and Human Rights

The recent adoption of legislation in El Salvador mandating organizations and individuals receiving international donor funding to register as “foreign agents” has triggered alarm among human rights advocates, civil society groups, and international observers. Passed by the National Assembly on 20 May, this controversial law poses significant risks to the exercise of fundamental freedoms and the continued operation of civil society actors within the country.

Provisions of the Law and Their Implications

Under the new legislation, any organization or individual that receives funding from foreign sources for activities deemed to be of a “political or lobbying nature” must register as a foreign agent. This classification subjects them to a steep 30 percent tax on all foreign income. Furthermore, failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in severe financial penalties and criminal liability.

Critics argue that the language of the law is overly broad and vague, leaving room for arbitrary interpretation and enforcement. The phrase “political or lobbying nature” is particularly concerning, as it could be applied to a wide array of activities, including human rights advocacy, educational initiatives, community development projects, and humanitarian aid. This ambiguity opens the door to potential abuses and repression of legitimate dissent or independent civil society work.

Chilling Effect on Civil Society and Human Rights Defenders

Human rights organizations in El Salvador, many of which rely on international funding to sustain their operations, are likely to be among the hardest hit. The financial burden imposed by the 30 percent tax and the stigma associated with the “foreign agent” label may force many to curtail their work or shut down altogether. This would have dire consequences for democratic accountability, social justice, and the protection of vulnerable populations in El Salvador.

Civil society actors play a crucial role in promoting transparency, advocating for marginalized communities, documenting abuses, and holding governments accountable. The new law threatens to undermine this ecosystem by delegitimizing their work and placing them under unwarranted scrutiny.

International Response and Legal Concerns

International human rights organizations have condemned the legislation, warning that it violates El Salvador’s obligations under international human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). These obligations require states to respect the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly—rights that are now at risk under the new law.

The law also appears to follow a troubling global trend in which governments adopt “foreign agent” laws to stifle dissent and restrict civic space. Similar legislation in countries like Russia and Nicaragua has been used to suppress opposition voices and control the narrative around governance and human rights.

Calls for Repeal and Respect for Democratic Principles

A broad coalition of domestic and international actors is urging the Salvadoran government to repeal or amend the law to align it with international human rights standards. They call on President Nayib Bukele and the National Assembly to ensure an enabling environment where civil society can thrive and continue its essential work without fear of reprisal.

The international community must remain vigilant and support civil society actors in El Salvador through diplomatic engagement, technical assistance, and sustained advocacy. Protecting civil society is not just a local imperative—it is a cornerstone of global democratic values.