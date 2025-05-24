Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Justice BV Nagarathna Set to Make History as First Woman Chief Justice of India

Justice BV Nagarathna is poised to become the first woman Chief Justice of India, joining the Supreme Court Collegium following Justice Abhay S Oka's retirement. Her appointment marks a historic moment, as she will serve until October 29, 2027, potentially becoming the first woman CJI for over a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:30 IST
Breaking Barriers: Justice BV Nagarathna Set to Make History as First Woman Chief Justice of India
Justice BV Nagarathna
  • Country:
  • India

Justice BV Nagarathna is on the brink of making history by becoming the first woman Chief Justice of India. Her journey continues as she prepares to join the Supreme Court Collegium after the forthcoming retirement of Justice Abhay S Oka.

Presently the fifth senior-most judge, Justice Nagarathna is expected to become part of the collegium on May 25, serving until her retirement as Chief Justice of India on October 29, 2027. This change will result in the Collegium consisting of Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, alongside Justice Nagarathna.

With the Supreme Court Collegium meeting set to address critical vacancies and appointments, Justice Nagarathna's inclusion signals a transformative era. The process, rooted in a 1993 Supreme Court judgment, empowers a panel of five top judges to influence appointments across the judiciary, despite potential government pushback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025