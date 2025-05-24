Breaking Barriers: Justice BV Nagarathna Set to Make History as First Woman Chief Justice of India

Justice BV Nagarathna is on the brink of making history by becoming the first woman Chief Justice of India. Her journey continues as she prepares to join the Supreme Court Collegium after the forthcoming retirement of Justice Abhay S Oka.

Presently the fifth senior-most judge, Justice Nagarathna is expected to become part of the collegium on May 25, serving until her retirement as Chief Justice of India on October 29, 2027. This change will result in the Collegium consisting of Chief Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, alongside Justice Nagarathna.

With the Supreme Court Collegium meeting set to address critical vacancies and appointments, Justice Nagarathna's inclusion signals a transformative era. The process, rooted in a 1993 Supreme Court judgment, empowers a panel of five top judges to influence appointments across the judiciary, despite potential government pushback.

