UN Expert Flags Guatemala’s Alarming Use of Criminal Law to Suppress Dissent
A UN expert, Margaret Satterthwaite, expressed concern over Guatemala's prosecutor's office using criminal law against those challenging corruption and power abuse. The office, led by Consuelo Porras, faces accusations of persecuting justice operators and rights defenders, leading to exile for many involved.
A UN expert concluded her visit to Guatemala on Friday, raising alarms about the prosecutor's office's misuse of criminal law against former legal professionals, journalists, and others. Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur, uncovered troubling patterns during her meetings.
The Prosecutor General's Office, under Consuelo Porras, is accused of systematically targeting human rights defenders and anti-corruption advocates. Despite denials from Porras and her team, Satterthwaite's preliminary report highlights a concerning trend of intimidation and charges.
President Bernardo Arévalo supports Satterthwaite's findings, though Porras' office disputes the report's accuracy, citing adherence to legal frameworks. Over 60 justice operators and human rights defenders have reportedly faced criminal charges, with many forced into exile.
