Left Menu

A Bridge to Justice: Prevost's Unyielding Stand Against Abuse

Pope Leo XIV dismantled the Sodalitium Christiane Vitae, a powerful Catholic movement known for extensive abuse. Victims commend Robert Prevost for addressing their claims seriously, facilitating reparations, and organizing a pivotal meeting with Pope Francis. Despite initial church resistance, his efforts led to the group's suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:13 IST
A Bridge to Justice: Prevost's Unyielding Stand Against Abuse
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV played a crucial role in dismantling the Sodalitium Christiane Vitae, a Catholic organization notorious for its abuse. The movement's victims highlight Robert Prevost's decisive actions, as he took their allegations seriously and worked towards justice when others hesitated.

Prevost, initially a bishop in Peru, engaged with the survivors since 2018. His efforts culminated in financial reparations and a significant 2022 meeting with Pope Francis, which instigated a Vatican investigation. This led to the eventual suppression of the group earlier this year.

Survivors and journalists commend Prevost for his unwavering support, especially amid legal retaliations by the group. His initiatives, though not always successful, marked critical interventions that paved the way for addressing the deep-seated issues within the Sodalitium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025