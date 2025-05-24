Left Menu

Indus Waters Treaty: Navigating New Challenges Post-Pahalgam

India has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, citing Pakistan's disregard for its guiding principles. Changes in engineering, climate, and glacier melt necessitate renegotiating the treaty, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India seeks to update the terms to address current global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty comes as a response to Pakistan's failure to uphold the principles of friendship and goodwill inherent in the agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry highlights that evolving factors such as modern engineering techniques, climate change, and glacier melt demand a renegotiation of the treaty, developed six decades ago. This stance will be communicated to foreign capitals following the Pahalgam terror attack as a justification for India's decision.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized to a parliamentary committee that the treaty's premise of goodwill has been compromised by Pakistan. Government-to-government negotiations had been obstructed by Pakistan, despite the necessity to align the treaty with 21st-century realities. This includes demographic shifts and the pursuit of clean energy, further reinforcing the need for updated bilateral terms.

