India's move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty comes as a response to Pakistan's failure to uphold the principles of friendship and goodwill inherent in the agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministry highlights that evolving factors such as modern engineering techniques, climate change, and glacier melt demand a renegotiation of the treaty, developed six decades ago. This stance will be communicated to foreign capitals following the Pahalgam terror attack as a justification for India's decision.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized to a parliamentary committee that the treaty's premise of goodwill has been compromised by Pakistan. Government-to-government negotiations had been obstructed by Pakistan, despite the necessity to align the treaty with 21st-century realities. This includes demographic shifts and the pursuit of clean energy, further reinforcing the need for updated bilateral terms.