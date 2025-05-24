Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Advocates for Enhanced State Tax Share and Urban Mission

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has pressed the central government to increase the state's share of central taxes to 50% as he addressed the Niti Aayog gathering in New Delhi. Stalin highlighted that the state currently receives just 33.16% instead of the assured 41%.

Stalin emphasized the necessity of a dedicated urban transformation mission similar to Amrut 2.0, given Tamil Nadu's status as India's most urbanized state. The Chief Minister argues that such an initiative is crucial for regional development and coherence.

Additionally, he proposed a #CleanGanga-style project for Tamil Nadu's major rivers, namely Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani, aimed at boosting both national coherence and regional pride by featuring names in English for inclusivity.