High-Profile Arrest: Spurious Cancer Drugs Ringleader Caught on Honeymoon

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested Sabir Alam, a key suspect in a notorious case involving the distribution of counterfeit cancer medicines. Alam had managed to evade capture for over three years, but was finally apprehended during his honeymoon in Rani Ganj, West Bengal, following a crucial tip-off.

The case had initially emerged in November 2022 with the arrest of four individuals found in possession of fake cancer drugs. This led to the discovery of an extensive illegal pharmaceutical network, which resulted in the arrest of 14 people, including two doctors. Operations were uncovered in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, unveiling a large-scale production of counterfeit medicines.

Alam was integral to the syndicate, facilitating the movement of fake medications across Kolkata and into Bangladesh. His arrest was made after extensive efforts by law enforcement, who tracked him down to a bus stand in Kanda, Bardhman, West Bengal. Previously a cab driver, Alam was allegedly drawn into the illicit trade by promises of quick profit.