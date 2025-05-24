Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Spurious Cancer Drugs Ringleader Caught on Honeymoon

Delhi Police have captured Sabir Alam, a man evading arrest for over three years in a spurious cancer medicine case. Alam, part of a syndicate, distributed fake drugs in Kolkata and Bangladesh. He was caught during his honeymoon in West Bengal following a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:27 IST
High-Profile Arrest: Spurious Cancer Drugs Ringleader Caught on Honeymoon
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested Sabir Alam, a key suspect in a notorious case involving the distribution of counterfeit cancer medicines. Alam had managed to evade capture for over three years, but was finally apprehended during his honeymoon in Rani Ganj, West Bengal, following a crucial tip-off.

The case had initially emerged in November 2022 with the arrest of four individuals found in possession of fake cancer drugs. This led to the discovery of an extensive illegal pharmaceutical network, which resulted in the arrest of 14 people, including two doctors. Operations were uncovered in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, unveiling a large-scale production of counterfeit medicines.

Alam was integral to the syndicate, facilitating the movement of fake medications across Kolkata and into Bangladesh. His arrest was made after extensive efforts by law enforcement, who tracked him down to a bus stand in Kanda, Bardhman, West Bengal. Previously a cab driver, Alam was allegedly drawn into the illicit trade by promises of quick profit.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025