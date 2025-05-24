Left Menu

High Court Transfers Negi Case to CBI Amid Allegations of Police Misconduct

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi criticizes the investigation transferred to the CBI after allegations against Himachal's DGP. Gandhi accuses DGP of ulterior motives and misconduct, hinting at internal police disputes and false allegations. The court deemed external inquiry necessary, citing exceptional circumstances due to internal rifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:54 IST
High Court Transfers Negi Case to CBI Amid Allegations of Police Misconduct
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to transfer the investigation into Vimal Negi's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sparked controversy. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has publically criticized Director General of Police Atul Verma, alleging malfeasance in the handling of the investigation.

During a press conference, SP Gandhi accused DGP Verma of acting with ulterior motives, notably in filing an affidavit questioning the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) integrity. Gandhi indicated a willingness to resign to protest alleged injustices and obstacles encountered during the probe.

These developments have underscored serious fractures within the police, as Gandhi further alleged misconduct among DGP's staff, including connections to the drug trade and manipulation of sensitive reports. These claims have called into question the operational integrity of police investigations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025