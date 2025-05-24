High Court Transfers Negi Case to CBI Amid Allegations of Police Misconduct

The Himachal Pradesh High Court's decision to transfer the investigation into Vimal Negi's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sparked controversy. Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has publically criticized Director General of Police Atul Verma, alleging malfeasance in the handling of the investigation.

During a press conference, SP Gandhi accused DGP Verma of acting with ulterior motives, notably in filing an affidavit questioning the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) integrity. Gandhi indicated a willingness to resign to protest alleged injustices and obstacles encountered during the probe.

These developments have underscored serious fractures within the police, as Gandhi further alleged misconduct among DGP's staff, including connections to the drug trade and manipulation of sensitive reports. These claims have called into question the operational integrity of police investigations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)