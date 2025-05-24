Syria Embraces U.S. Sanction Relief Amid Reconstruction Hopes

In a significant geopolitical development, Syria has hailed the Trump administration's decision to ease sanctions as a positive measure towards mitigating the country's ongoing humanitarian and economic difficulties.

The Syrian foreign ministry issued a statement expressing openness to international cooperation, provided there is no interference in Syria's internal affairs. This announcement follows a major policy shift by the U.S. government, which granted sweeping sanctions exemptions, potentially reshaping the landscape of Syria's domestic and regional dynamics.

Despite the temporary relief, concerns remain about postwar reconstruction efforts, especially since the sanctions could be reinstated. However, Syria remains optimistic about rebuilding relations and restoring regional stability.