Reflections of Change: Medaria Arradondo on Leadership and Justice

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo reflects on the impact of George Floyd's murder, acknowledging the need for reform in policing practices. Arradondo recounts his role in pursuing justice and reform, voicing regret for not addressing the police culture sooner and expressing his commitment to change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:32 IST
Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo reflects on the tragic night he learned of George Floyd's murder. It marked a pivotal moment in his career and prompted calls for justice and change.

Arradondo recalls the unrest that followed Floyd's death, acknowledging the pain and anger that still reside in the community. He made critical decisions to ensure public safety during the crisis.

Though Arradondo retired in 2022, he remains proud of the incremental progress made in police accountability. He shares insights in his new book and expresses commitment to justice for Floyd's family and reform within policing.

