Call for Enhanced Pecuniary Limits in Delhi's District Courts

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi has requested Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to increase the pecuniary limits for district courts from the current Rs 2 crore to a minimum of Rs 20 crore, due to growing inflation.

The committee explained that while jurisdiction for civil litigations was originally shared between district courts and the Delhi High Court, only cases with valuations exceeding Rs 2 crore have been referred to the high court since 2015. A delegation, including committee chairman Nagendra Kumar and others, met with Meghwal to discuss amending the Delhi High Court Act to increase pecuniary limits.

This move, the committee argues, could ease the high court's burden, which also manages criminal, writ, and appellate cases. Meanwhile, due to inflation and other factors increasing case valuations, district courts continue to expand and handle cases more rapidly. This adjustment could enhance overall judicial efficiency in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)