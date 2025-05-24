Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Uttar Pradesh Village: A Tragic End

In Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a man named Santosh was beaten to death with a stick during an altercation between two intoxicated groups. The incident occurred in Bamhori Sar village, leading to the arrest of Parikshit. A case has been registered, and a post-mortem is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fatality has been reported in Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where a man named Santosh was beaten to death following an altercation between two groups. The violent incident occurred on Friday night in the village of Bamhori Sar.

The scuffle, involving participants in an intoxicated state, culminated tragically with Santosh being assaulted with a stick, resulting in his death. Talbehat Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai confirmed the arrest of a suspect, Parikshit, in connection with the crime.

Authorities have registered a case regarding the incident and commenced an investigation. Meanwhile, Santosh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

