Assam Government Provides Relief to Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims

The Assam government distributed ex gratia financial assistance to families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, as state ministers personally visited their residences. Financial aid totalling Rs 5 lakh is being provided to each of the 26 families affected by the tragic April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:56 IST
The Assam government has distributed ex gratia financial assistance to the families of four victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. State ministers personally visited the residences of the deceased's families in various cities across the country to offer support.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that three of his cabinet colleagues were entrusted with the responsibility of visiting the families. They handed financial aid, a gesture meant to help these families navigate immediate challenges following their loss.

Ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Krishnendu Paul, and Ranoj Pegu are among those who visited affected families. Assistance was not only provided to families in Assam but also in other states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. Additional support was extended to families in Kerala, Vishakapatnam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

