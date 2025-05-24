Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Young Woman in Remote Village

The untimely death of Sonia Akhter, an 18-year-old resident of Kewal Budhal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked demands for a rigorous investigation. Authorities found Sonia's body in a gorge after she was reported missing on Friday evening.

A postmortem examination was carried out by a team of doctors at a local hospital on Saturday. Her family and local villagers, suspecting foul play, staged a peaceful protest by blocking the main intersection in Budhal, calling for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to her demise.

The protest was addressed by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain, who promised a thorough investigation. Following his assurances, the protesters dispersed, and the community laid Sonia to rest.