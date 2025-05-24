Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Young Woman in Remote Village

Sonia Akhter, an 18-year-old from Kewal Budhal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in a gorge. After a postmortem, her family and villagers demanded an investigation. Police assured a thorough probe, quelling protests before the body was buried.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:20 IST
Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Young Woman in Remote Village
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of Sonia Akhter, an 18-year-old resident of Kewal Budhal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked demands for a rigorous investigation. Authorities found Sonia's body in a gorge after she was reported missing on Friday evening.

A postmortem examination was carried out by a team of doctors at a local hospital on Saturday. Her family and local villagers, suspecting foul play, staged a peaceful protest by blocking the main intersection in Budhal, calling for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to her demise.

The protest was addressed by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain, who promised a thorough investigation. Following his assurances, the protesters dispersed, and the community laid Sonia to rest.

