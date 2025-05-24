Dramatic Capture: Wanted Gang Member Arrested After Delhi Shootout

Authorities in Delhi apprehended Vikas, a notorious sharpshooter linked to the Jitender Gogi gang, after a shootout in the Rohini area, officials reported on Saturday. The law enforcement operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding Vikas's presence near Barwala Chowk on Friday night.

As officers approached, Vikas, already wanted for a heinous 2025 murder in Rajasthan, attempted to evade capture by opening fire upon the police team. Officers returned fire in self-defense, injuring the suspect in the leg before successfully taking him into custody.

Vikas, 32, has a long criminal history including allegations of murder, arms offenses, and contract killing plots. Law enforcement recovered a pistol, bullets, and stolen items from him. Investigations, in collaboration with Rajasthan Police, continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)