Dramatic Capture: Wanted Gang Member Arrested After Delhi Shootout

Vikas alias Saka, a sharpshooter of the Jitender Gogi gang, was apprehended in Delhi's Rohini area after a shootout with police. Wanted for a 2025 murder in Rajasthan, he fired upon officers before being shot in the leg and arrested. Numerous criminal charges are associated with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:21 IST
Authorities in Delhi apprehended Vikas, a notorious sharpshooter linked to the Jitender Gogi gang, after a shootout in the Rohini area, officials reported on Saturday. The law enforcement operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding Vikas's presence near Barwala Chowk on Friday night.

As officers approached, Vikas, already wanted for a heinous 2025 murder in Rajasthan, attempted to evade capture by opening fire upon the police team. Officers returned fire in self-defense, injuring the suspect in the leg before successfully taking him into custody.

Vikas, 32, has a long criminal history including allegations of murder, arms offenses, and contract killing plots. Law enforcement recovered a pistol, bullets, and stolen items from him. Investigations, in collaboration with Rajasthan Police, continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

