Legal Clash Over Court Video: Shimla SP vs BJP MLA

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has filed a petition against BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma for sharing a video of court proceedings online, citing a breach of the Copyright and Information Act. Sharma claims the video was lawful and demanded withdrawal of Gandhi’s accusations. Tensions rise over alleged electoral misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a legal face-off, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has sought judicial intervention against BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma. The dispute revolves around the circulation of a controversial courtroom video.

Accusing Sharma of unauthorized dissemination, SP Gandhi argues the act violates statutory provisions. The video reportedly features courtroom remarks questioning a petition requesting a CBI probe into the death of a senior official.

In response, Sharma retaliated with a legal notice to Gandhi, affirming the legitimacy of the video distribution and questioning Gandhi's accusations. The rivalry further delves into claims of illicit political maneuverings during previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

