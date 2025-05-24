Legal Clash Over Court Video: Shimla SP vs BJP MLA

In a legal face-off, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has sought judicial intervention against BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma. The dispute revolves around the circulation of a controversial courtroom video.

Accusing Sharma of unauthorized dissemination, SP Gandhi argues the act violates statutory provisions. The video reportedly features courtroom remarks questioning a petition requesting a CBI probe into the death of a senior official.

In response, Sharma retaliated with a legal notice to Gandhi, affirming the legitimacy of the video distribution and questioning Gandhi's accusations. The rivalry further delves into claims of illicit political maneuverings during previous elections.

