Escalating Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Amid Renewed Strikes

The ongoing conflict in Gaza intensifies as Israeli strikes kill 79 people in 24 hours. Amidst the devastation, aid efforts are complicated by political tensions as Israel and Hamas struggle over terms for ceasefire and hostage exchanges, with concerns over humanitarian crises mounting.

Updated: 24-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:30 IST
Escalating Conflict: Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Amid Renewed Strikes
In a renewed military offensive, Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 79 individuals within 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Saturday. This count excludes victims located in the inaccessible northern regions, further complicating relief efforts.

Tragedy struck the pediatrician Alaa Najjar, whose home was hit, leaving her only surviving child in critical condition and her husband severely injured. The attack, part of Israel's broader strategy against Hamas, heightens the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Efforts to deliver aid are mired in geopolitical disputes. Israel faces pressure from allies to lift the blockade and allow aid, amidst accusations of aid diversion and demands from Hamas for relief in exchange for hostages and detainees.

