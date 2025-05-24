Local Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment

A local college professor faces serious allegations after being arrested on Saturday. The accusations involve the sexual harassment of a female student, confirmed police authorities.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh disclosed that a case has been registered against Dushyant Kumar, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, including Section 75.

The student, who is in her final year of Bachelor of Science, lodged a complaint with the Civil Line police. She claimed the professor threatened to fail her in practical examinations if she resisted his advances. An investigation is ongoing, as confirmed by the Station House Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)