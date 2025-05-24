Left Menu

Local Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment

A local college professor, Dushyant Kumar, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female student. The student accused him of harassment and intimidation, claiming he threatened to fail her if she did not comply with his demands. A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:42 IST
Local Professor Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment
  • Country:
  • India

A local college professor faces serious allegations after being arrested on Saturday. The accusations involve the sexual harassment of a female student, confirmed police authorities.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh disclosed that a case has been registered against Dushyant Kumar, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, including Section 75.

The student, who is in her final year of Bachelor of Science, lodged a complaint with the Civil Line police. She claimed the professor threatened to fail her in practical examinations if she resisted his advances. An investigation is ongoing, as confirmed by the Station House Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025