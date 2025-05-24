Karnataka's Vision for 2047: A Harmonious and Empowered Future

In a speech presented in the NITI Aayog meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted concerns over increasing polarisation and institutional distrust as threats to the Republic's foundation. Although absent due to engagements in Mysuru, his remarks at the meeting underscored a vision for a socially cohesive and constitutionally sound India by 2047.

Siddaramaiah urged India to transcend mere economic progress, advocating for a collective challenge to close inequality gaps and an empowered federation of states. His ambitions include 100% household piped water, positioning Karnataka as a hub for electric vehicles, and transforming each Taluk into centers of skill development.

Among his 1,000-day goals are augmenting organic farming and enhancing early warning systems. The Chief Minister also seeks to establish Karnataka as India's premier service delivery state, leveraging transparency and technology to inspire national progress through compassion and competence.