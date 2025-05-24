Left Menu

Karnataka's Vision for 2047: A Harmonious and Empowered Future

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for social harmony and trust in institutions in his speech at the NITI Aayog. He outlined goals like 100% piped water, electric vehicle leadership, and skill development, aiming for a united and equitable India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:14 IST
Karnataka's Vision for 2047: A Harmonious and Empowered Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a speech presented in the NITI Aayog meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted concerns over increasing polarisation and institutional distrust as threats to the Republic's foundation. Although absent due to engagements in Mysuru, his remarks at the meeting underscored a vision for a socially cohesive and constitutionally sound India by 2047.

Siddaramaiah urged India to transcend mere economic progress, advocating for a collective challenge to close inequality gaps and an empowered federation of states. His ambitions include 100% household piped water, positioning Karnataka as a hub for electric vehicles, and transforming each Taluk into centers of skill development.

Among his 1,000-day goals are augmenting organic farming and enhancing early warning systems. The Chief Minister also seeks to establish Karnataka as India's premier service delivery state, leveraging transparency and technology to inspire national progress through compassion and competence.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025