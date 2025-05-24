Left Menu

Kerala Police Teams Up with Milma for Cyber Security Awareness

Kerala Police partners with Milma to raise cyber security awareness by printing helpline numbers on milk packets. The initiative targets reaching 30 lakh homes to educate on cyber fraud, especially in rural areas. This joint campaign aims to make digital engagement safer for all citizens.

In an innovative move aimed at curbing cyber fraud, Kerala Police has joined forces with the state Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, widely known as Milma, to disseminate cyber security messages. The effort involves printing the police's cyber helpline number on Milma milk packets distributed across the state.

Starting June 25, the number 1930 and essential cyber safety advice will reach approximately 30 lakh homes, an initiative that aims to protect the most vulnerable groups, especially those not active on social media or with access to news outlets.

Highlighting the significant financial losses citizens have faced due to cyber fraud over recent years, the police hope this partnership will bridge the information gap for seniors and housewives, thereby enhancing public awareness and safety.

