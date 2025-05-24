U.S. Envoy Commends Syrian President's Diplomatic Steps

In a significant diplomatic development, a special U.S. envoy has praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for his recent efforts in tackling the issue of foreign fighters and improving relations with Israel.

Thomas Barrack, the envoy and current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, met with President Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday. Their discussions centered on foreign fighters and regional diplomatic relations, particularly the strides achieved with Israel.

Barrack commended Sharaa for taking 'meaningful steps' in these crucial areas, marking a positive trend in regional diplomacy and security, according to a statement released by the envoy.

