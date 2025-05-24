Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil in Gautam Budh Nagar: Top Cops Face the Music

The Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar has suspended the ACP (Traffic) and issued a notice to the DCP (Traffic) for irregularities leading to traffic congestion. Disciplinary actions have been taken against several officers and personnel for poor management of the district's traffic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:36 IST
Traffic Turmoil in Gautam Budh Nagar: Top Cops Face the Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar has taken stern action against senior traffic officials following major traffic disruptions in the area. ACP (Traffic) has been suspended and a notice has been issued to DCP (Traffic) for an explanation on the irregularities found in the district's traffic planning.

During a recent review meeting, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh instructed DCP Lakhan Singh and ACP to devise a comprehensive action and diversion strategy to tackle ongoing traffic congestion issues. However, failure to comply resulted in a chaotic traffic system.

Consequently, disciplinary measures have been enforced against a traffic inspector, two sub-inspectors, five senior officers, a head constable, and four constables for negligence in traffic management, sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025