Traffic Turmoil in Gautam Budh Nagar: Top Cops Face the Music
The Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar has suspended the ACP (Traffic) and issued a notice to the DCP (Traffic) for irregularities leading to traffic congestion. Disciplinary actions have been taken against several officers and personnel for poor management of the district's traffic system.
The police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar has taken stern action against senior traffic officials following major traffic disruptions in the area. ACP (Traffic) has been suspended and a notice has been issued to DCP (Traffic) for an explanation on the irregularities found in the district's traffic planning.
During a recent review meeting, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh instructed DCP Lakhan Singh and ACP to devise a comprehensive action and diversion strategy to tackle ongoing traffic congestion issues. However, failure to comply resulted in a chaotic traffic system.
Consequently, disciplinary measures have been enforced against a traffic inspector, two sub-inspectors, five senior officers, a head constable, and four constables for negligence in traffic management, sources revealed.
