Drone Onslaught: Kyiv's Night of Vigil

Kyiv faced a tense night as over 10 Russian drones were reported in its airspace, with more anticipated. The head of the Kyiv military administration warned of potential missile threats, as anti-aircraft units engaged in defense operations throughout the city.

In a tense overnight development, Kyiv braced itself against an onslaught of more than 10 Russian drones reported in its airspace, according to a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, alerted the public via Telegram about the increasing threat: "More are coming," he stated, indicating a complex night ahead with possible missile threats from strategic aircraft.

Amidst this escalating situation, Reuters witnesses confirmed that anti-aircraft units were actively engaged in defensive operations across the city.

