North Korea's Embarrassing Naval Blunder: The Destroyer Debacle

North Korean authorities have detained three shipyard officials after the failed launch of a naval destroyer, an event attributed to criminal negligence by leader Kim Jong Un. The incident at Chongjin port damaged the 5,000-tonne-class vessel, causing diplomatic embarrassment and requiring further investigation and repairs.

Three North Korean shipyard officials were detained after a naval destroyer's launch went awry. Kim Jong Un attributed the failure to criminal negligence, as detailed by state media on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a launch ceremony attended by Kim, where the 5,000-tonne-class destroyer was damaged when a transport cradle detached prematurely. Imagery showed the vessel on its side with parts submerged.

The failed launch upset Kim, who aims to bolster North Korea's naval forces against US-led threats. Officials face blame for 'criminal negligence,' though North Korea claims the damage is minor, at odds with outside assessments.

