Diplomatic Talks: Moving Forward with Syria
U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul to discuss Syria's foreign relations and economic recovery. They focused on a recent U.S. sanctions waiver, seeking to boost foreign investment in Syria, especially in energy and infrastructure sectors.
Updated: 25-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:25 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul, aiming to strengthen Syria's international ties and economic revival.
The discussions revolved around the recent U.S. sanctions waiver. The move, praised by Syria as a 'positive step,' is seen as crucial for alleviating the economic struggles borne by the civil war and facilitating international trade.
Both nations highlighted the potential for increased foreign investments, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as pivotal to Syria's reconstruction efforts.
