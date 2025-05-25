Diplomatic Talks: Moving Forward with Syria

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul, aiming to strengthen Syria's international ties and economic revival.

The discussions revolved around the recent U.S. sanctions waiver. The move, praised by Syria as a 'positive step,' is seen as crucial for alleviating the economic struggles borne by the civil war and facilitating international trade.

Both nations highlighted the potential for increased foreign investments, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors, as pivotal to Syria's reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)