Teachers Rally Relocates in West Bengal: A Court-Mandated Move

Following a Calcutta High Court order, West Bengal teachers protesting against job losses due to a Supreme Court decision have moved their demonstration site to Central Park, Salt Lake. The relocation aims to reduce public disruption while ensuring protesters' basic needs are met at the new venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the protesting teachers and staff of state-run and aided schools who lost their jobs have been asked to relocate their demonstration. This move is intended to ease disruptions for the public while ensuring the rights of the demonstrators are protected.

Construction of a temporary stage is underway at Salt Lake's Central Park, approximately 200 meters from the original site outside Bikash Bhavan. This site shift comes after petitions from both the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum and the state government, reflecting the court's commitment to public convenience and justice for protesters.

Authorities have been instructed to provide essential amenities like drinking water and bio-toilets at the new location. Meanwhile, the police have been urged to act with restraint, ensuring that no coercive actions are taken against the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

