China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

China's Premier Li Qiang is working to elevate Sino-Indonesian relations through enhanced cooperation and political trust. Meeting President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Li emphasized the need for strategic coordination amid global trade challenges.

The discussions covered potential partnerships in critical sectors such as finance, new energy, and digital economy, reflecting China's attempts to bolster international alliances as trade tensions with the United States persist. Indonesia, seeking to navigate these tensions, has made concessions to the U.S. on tariffs.

Following the pivotal talks, both nations signed agreements focusing on economic development, industrial and supply chains, and financial cooperation. The meetings are part of Li's broader tour, which includes attending the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)