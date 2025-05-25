China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
China's Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto to strengthen bilateral ties in finance, new energy, and digital economy amidst global trade tensions. The meeting led to several cooperation agreements, highlighting China's strategy to build alliances and Indonesia's concessions to the U.S. to ease tariffs.
China's Premier Li Qiang is working to elevate Sino-Indonesian relations through enhanced cooperation and political trust. Meeting President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Li emphasized the need for strategic coordination amid global trade challenges.
The discussions covered potential partnerships in critical sectors such as finance, new energy, and digital economy, reflecting China's attempts to bolster international alliances as trade tensions with the United States persist. Indonesia, seeking to navigate these tensions, has made concessions to the U.S. on tariffs.
Following the pivotal talks, both nations signed agreements focusing on economic development, industrial and supply chains, and financial cooperation. The meetings are part of Li's broader tour, which includes attending the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Malaysia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Shelter Finance Soars with 35% AUM Growth and Robust Profitability
Tikona Infinet and L&T Finance Resolve CCDs Dispute
Punjab's Finance Crackdown: Exposing Rs 1,549 Crore Bogus Billing Scam
Innovative Finance: SPJIMR's Demo Day Reshaping India's Financial Future
Development Bank of Nigeria Advances Green Finance Goals with AfDB Collaboration