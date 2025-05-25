Left Menu

China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions

China's Premier Li Qiang met with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto to strengthen bilateral ties in finance, new energy, and digital economy amidst global trade tensions. The meeting led to several cooperation agreements, highlighting China's strategy to build alliances and Indonesia's concessions to the U.S. to ease tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:10 IST
China and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Premier Li Qiang is working to elevate Sino-Indonesian relations through enhanced cooperation and political trust. Meeting President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, Li emphasized the need for strategic coordination amid global trade challenges.

The discussions covered potential partnerships in critical sectors such as finance, new energy, and digital economy, reflecting China's attempts to bolster international alliances as trade tensions with the United States persist. Indonesia, seeking to navigate these tensions, has made concessions to the U.S. on tariffs.

Following the pivotal talks, both nations signed agreements focusing on economic development, industrial and supply chains, and financial cooperation. The meetings are part of Li's broader tour, which includes attending the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025