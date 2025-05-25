Left Menu

Tragedy in Deoria: Domestic Dispute Ends in Double Death

A domestic argument in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, led to a tragic incident where Jitendra Kushwaha ended his wife's life before committing suicide by train. The altercation occurred after he returned home from Surat to Mathapar village. Authorities are investigating the case following the couple's deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, where a man ended his life after killing his wife during a heated argument, according to police reports.

The perpetrator, Jitendra Kushwaha, aged 32, had recently returned to his village, Mathapar, from Surat, where he was employed at a textile factory. On Sunday morning, Kushwaha and his wife, Baby, age 30, engaged in a violent altercation that led to Baby's death.

In an apparent state of panic and remorse, Jitendra fled the scene and proceeded to the Salempur-Barhaj railway section, where he tragically jumped in front of a train. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have initiated a formal investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

