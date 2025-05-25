Tragedy in Deoria: Domestic Dispute Ends in Double Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, where a man ended his life after killing his wife during a heated argument, according to police reports.

The perpetrator, Jitendra Kushwaha, aged 32, had recently returned to his village, Mathapar, from Surat, where he was employed at a textile factory. On Sunday morning, Kushwaha and his wife, Baby, age 30, engaged in a violent altercation that led to Baby's death.

In an apparent state of panic and remorse, Jitendra fled the scene and proceeded to the Salempur-Barhaj railway section, where he tragically jumped in front of a train. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have initiated a formal investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)