Military Spending Amid Enlistment Challenges: A USD 6 Billion Campaign

Over the past three years, the US military invested more than USD 6 billion to address enlistment shortfalls. Financial incentives for reenlistment surged, with the Navy leading the spending. This response, along with other measures, helped most services meet recruitment targets, except the Navy, which faced persistent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The US military has invested over USD 6 billion in the last three years to tackle a decline in enlistments, with the Navy spending the most to attract and retain personnel.

From 2022, financial incentives for reenlistment surged unprecedentedly. This was particularly true for the Navy, which faced significant enlistment shortfalls, outspending other branches despite its smaller size.

Alongside financial incentives, new programs and adjustments in enlistment requirements helped services bounce back. However, the Navy still struggles to reach targets, utilizing bonuses extensively to fill at-sea positions, as confirmed in March by Adm. James Kilby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

