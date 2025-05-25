Military Spending Amid Enlistment Challenges: A USD 6 Billion Campaign

The US military has invested over USD 6 billion in the last three years to tackle a decline in enlistments, with the Navy spending the most to attract and retain personnel.

From 2022, financial incentives for reenlistment surged unprecedentedly. This was particularly true for the Navy, which faced significant enlistment shortfalls, outspending other branches despite its smaller size.

Alongside financial incentives, new programs and adjustments in enlistment requirements helped services bounce back. However, the Navy still struggles to reach targets, utilizing bonuses extensively to fill at-sea positions, as confirmed in March by Adm. James Kilby.

