Tragic Murder Sparks Outrage Over Law and Order in Punjab
Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, was fatally shot by assailants in Amritsar. Police identified three suspects: Gopi, Amit, and Karan Kira. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, blaming the AAP government for deteriorating law and order. Punjab Congress also criticized the state's law enforcement.
A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was shot dead in Amritsar's Chehertha area by a group of assailants on Sunday, according to police. Singh, representing Ward No. 2 in the Jandiala Assembly constituency, was on his bike when three to four individuals intercepted him and opened fire, said ADCP Harpal Singh Randhawa.
Singh succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital. Police identified the alleged murderers as Gopi, Amit, and Karan Kira, residents of Jandiala Guru. Authorities have also pinpointed the vehicle used in the crime, stating that arrests will follow soon.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the AAP government for Punjab's law and order collapse, noting prior complaints of threats against Singh were ignored by police. Punjab Congress further condemned the incident, citing a lack of fear or potential patronage of criminals under the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
