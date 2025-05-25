Left Menu

Largest Airstrike in Ukraine: A Call to Action Against Russia

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, marking the largest of the war, resulting in at least 12 deaths and numerous injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global condemnation and new sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that silence encourages further aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces have initiated an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukrainian cities, marking the largest such attack in the ongoing conflict. The barrage included 367 drones and missiles, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens injured, with casualties including three children in Zhytomyr.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on international allies, particularly the United States, to vocally condemn and impose new sanctions on Russia. "Every such terrorist Russian strike justifies further sanctions," Zelenskiy urged on Telegram, condemning the silence of international leaders.

While Ukrainian air defense claims to have downed a significant portion of the assault, damage and casualties have been extensive across multiple regions. The attack comes amid ongoing prisoner swap negotiations and heightened tensions as efforts for a ceasefire have faltered.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

