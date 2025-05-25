Largest Airstrike in Ukraine: A Call to Action Against Russia
Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, marking the largest of the war, resulting in at least 12 deaths and numerous injuries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global condemnation and new sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that silence encourages further aggression.
Russian forces have initiated an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukrainian cities, marking the largest such attack in the ongoing conflict. The barrage included 367 drones and missiles, leaving at least 12 people dead and dozens injured, with casualties including three children in Zhytomyr.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on international allies, particularly the United States, to vocally condemn and impose new sanctions on Russia. "Every such terrorist Russian strike justifies further sanctions," Zelenskiy urged on Telegram, condemning the silence of international leaders.
While Ukrainian air defense claims to have downed a significant portion of the assault, damage and casualties have been extensive across multiple regions. The attack comes amid ongoing prisoner swap negotiations and heightened tensions as efforts for a ceasefire have faltered.
