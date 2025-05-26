Tragic Turn at Illegal Day Care in California

In a tragic incident in central California, a three-month-old infant has died after being found unresponsive at an illegal day care facility. The facility, located in Royal Oaks, was raided by deputies on Saturday morning following reports of a baby not breathing.

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter. Both were running the unauthorized child care operation, which hosted up to 30 children. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office stated that the infant was declared dead at the hospital, raising serious legal and ethical questions.

The mother-daughter pair are now facing serious charges including involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Their bail has been set at USD 50,000 each as investigations continue into the illicit child care operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)