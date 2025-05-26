Resignation Shakes Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

In a significant development, Jake Wood, the head of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, announced his resignation on Sunday. Wood, a former U.S. Marine, cited the foundation's inability to adhere to humanitarian principles as his reason for stepping down.

Wood's departure casts a spotlight on the organization's struggles to deliver aid since March, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The blockade has led to dire conditions, with half a million people at risk of starvation due to halted aid deliveries.

The foundation's Israel-initiated aid distribution plan faced criticism from the United Nations, which argues it could lead to more violence and displacement of Palestinians. Wood had sought to use existing modalities for aid delivery until the foundation's infrastructure was fully in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)