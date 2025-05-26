Bomb Hoax Sparks Security Frenzy at Himachal Pradesh Secretariat
A bomb threat email targeting the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat caused panic, prompting bomb disposal teams to conduct a thorough search. Although no explosives were found, security measures have been increased. This marks the second bomb threat email this year, and authorities are investigating the email's origin.
A bomb threat received via email threw the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat into chaos as security forces scrambled into action.
Authorities confirmed that, upon a meticulous search by bomb disposal and canine units, the threat was found to be a false alarm.
This incident marks the second fake bomb scare at the secretariat this year, prompting intensified security measures as officials continue to investigate the email's source.
