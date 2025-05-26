Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Sparks Security Frenzy at Himachal Pradesh Secretariat

A bomb threat email targeting the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat caused panic, prompting bomb disposal teams to conduct a thorough search. Although no explosives were found, security measures have been increased. This marks the second bomb threat email this year, and authorities are investigating the email's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-05-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat received via email threw the Himachal Pradesh State Secretariat into chaos as security forces scrambled into action.

Authorities confirmed that, upon a meticulous search by bomb disposal and canine units, the threat was found to be a false alarm.

This incident marks the second fake bomb scare at the secretariat this year, prompting intensified security measures as officials continue to investigate the email's source.

