High-Stakes Encounter: Maoist Leader Neutralized in Jharkhand
A Maoist leader with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, Manish Yadav, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was arrested during the operation, which followed a recent counter-insurgency strike that saw the death of a top rebel leader.
In a significant encounter, security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district neutralized a key Maoist leader carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. The operation unfolded in Dauna forest under Mauhadand Police Station limits where Manish Yadav was killed in a fierce gunfight with the forces.
The skirmish also led to the apprehension of another Maoist entity, Kundan Kherwar, marking it as a substantial success against insurgent forces in the region.
This operation mirrors a similar anti-Naxal action mere days ago, which concluded with the takedown of two rebels, including the notorious JJMP Chief Pappu Lohra, who had an even heftier Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head, thus showcasing the intensified crackdown on Maoist activities in the area.
