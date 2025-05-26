Maharashtra Investor Duped in Gold Scheme Scam
A 62-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra, was scammed out of over Rs 1.4 crore by two people who enticed him into a fraudulent gold trading scheme, promising high returns. Police have registered a case and are investigating the financial transactions to locate the suspects.
A 62-year-old Thane resident has been allegedly defrauded of over Rs 1.4 crore in a fraudulent gold trading scheme, police reported on Monday.
A case has been logged under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the IT Act, informed an official from Wagle Estate division.
The police revealed the scam occurred between April 11 and May 19, where the victim transferred significant sums to various accounts as directed by the accused duo, who promised substantial returns but have since evaded contact.
