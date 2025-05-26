Israeli Strike on Gaza School Sparks Global Outrage

In a grim escalation of conflict, an Israeli military strike on a Gaza school hosting displaced individuals has claimed at least 20 lives, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday. The assault, which targeted a school in Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood, left dozens injured, many of whom were women and children.

This development comes amidst an intensification of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which began in early May. Israel's objectives include dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities while retrieving hostages taken in the October 2023 kidnappings. Monday's military report highlighted an overnight strike on a Hamas control center used for planning terrorist attacks.

Despite international pressure urging the lifting of a blockade to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's intention to maintain control over Gaza. This ongoing campaign follows Hamas' October 7 attack, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli casualties and has profoundly affected Gaza, displacing nearly two million individuals and resulting in over 53,000 deaths.

