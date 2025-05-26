Left Menu

Israeli Strike on Gaza School Sparks Global Outrage

An Israeli military strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced individuals resulted in at least 20 deaths, including women and children. Amid intensified operations against Hamas, Israel aims to dismantle military capabilities and retrieve hostages. Despite international pleas, Israel remains firm in its campaign control over Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim escalation of conflict, an Israeli military strike on a Gaza school hosting displaced individuals has claimed at least 20 lives, as confirmed by local authorities on Monday. The assault, which targeted a school in Gaza City's Daraj neighborhood, left dozens injured, many of whom were women and children.

This development comes amidst an intensification of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which began in early May. Israel's objectives include dismantling Hamas' military and governing capabilities while retrieving hostages taken in the October 2023 kidnappings. Monday's military report highlighted an overnight strike on a Hamas control center used for planning terrorist attacks.

Despite international pressure urging the lifting of a blockade to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's intention to maintain control over Gaza. This ongoing campaign follows Hamas' October 7 attack, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli casualties and has profoundly affected Gaza, displacing nearly two million individuals and resulting in over 53,000 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

