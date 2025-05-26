Bizarre Truck Heist Unravels After Fake Document Ruse

A man in Mirzapur district, identified as Siddhnath Pal, allegedly obtained the release of his truck from police custody using a forged document, according to police reports on Monday. The document not only falsely claimed to be a release order but also bore an alleged fake signature of a mine inspector.

The charges, prompted by a complaint from the head clerk, are serious. They fall under Sections 318(4) for cheating, 319(2) for impersonation, 336(3) for forgery, 338 regarding forgery of valuable security, and 340(2) for utilizing forged documents as genuine under the BNS, confirmed Aurai Police Station SHO Ram Sarikh Gautam.

Initially, Pal's vehicle was impounded after he was caught without a transport form. He managed to retrieve it by presenting the fake release order, allegedly certified by the mining department, on May 22. However, suspicion arose when the mines inspector confirmed that no such release was authorized, marking the document as a complete forgery.

