Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Akali councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar. The arrests dismantled an organized crime network linked to Kishan Gang. During a police chase, one accused was shot and injured. A Glock 9mm pistol was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:41 IST
In a significant development, Punjab Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of Akali councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar. The arrests mark a critical move against the foreign-based Kishan Gang, which is believed to be involved in organized crime.

One of the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, allegedly fired at the police during a chase, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which Singh was injured. He was later taken to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar for treatment. A Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from him, police reported.

The murder of Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor for Ward No. 2 in the Jandiala Assembly constituency, occurred on Sunday, causing a major stir in the region. Police have been commended for their swift action in resolving the case within eight hours of the crime.

