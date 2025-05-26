Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network

In a significant development, Punjab Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the murder of Akali councillor Harjinder Singh in Amritsar. The arrests mark a critical move against the foreign-based Kishan Gang, which is believed to be involved in organized crime.

One of the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, allegedly fired at the police during a chase, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which Singh was injured. He was later taken to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar for treatment. A Glock 9mm pistol was recovered from him, police reported.

The murder of Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor for Ward No. 2 in the Jandiala Assembly constituency, occurred on Sunday, causing a major stir in the region. Police have been commended for their swift action in resolving the case within eight hours of the crime.