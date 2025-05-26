Tragedy Strikes Gokak: Wall Collapse Claims Young Life
In Gokak town, a three-year-old girl named Krithika died when a house wall collapsed during heavy rainfall. Her mother Reshma and sister Khushi were injured but are safe. The incident occurred at 7:30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment.
26-05-2025
In a tragic event on Monday morning, a three-year-old girl named Krithika lost her life after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Gokak town, police reported.
The collapse occurred around 7:30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar, where Krithika and her sister were asleep when the wall fell on them. Police confirmed her mother Reshma and younger sister Khushi sustained injuries but are reported to be in stable condition.
Reshma and Khushi are currently receiving medical treatment at Gokak Hospital, where authorities are closely monitoring their recovery.
