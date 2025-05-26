Tragedy in Appappara: Mother Murdered, Daughter Injured in Brutal Attack

A 34-year-old victim, identified as Praveena, was brutally murdered in Appappara village, as confirmed by police on Monday. Her teenage daughter sustained severe injuries, while her younger child, initially missing, was safely located with the suspect.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday evening at Praveena's rented home, where she lived with her daughters after separating from her spouse. Authorities have accused Dileesh, a male acquaintance, of perpetrating the horrific crime.

In an urgent response, police launched an extensive search operation using drones to locate the suspect and the missing child. Both were discovered unhurt near a wooded area, with a mobile phone and bedsheet linked to the suspect recovered. The investigation remains active.

(With inputs from agencies.)